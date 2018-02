Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kronos Worldwide Inc:

* REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* ‍$0.02 PER SHARE INCREASE IN REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 17 CENTS PER SHARE ON CO'S COMMON STOCK​