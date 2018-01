Jan 26 (Reuters) - Medley Capital Corp:

* REG-MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION UPSIZES AND PRICES $121.1 MILLION OF 5.05% NOTES AND ANNOUNCES DUAL LISTING OF MCC COMMON EQUITY ON THE TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE

* MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP - 2024 NOTES WERE UPSIZED FROM $82.1 MILLION TO $121.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: