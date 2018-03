BRIEF-Regal Beloit Corporation To Acquire Nicotra Gebhardt S.P.A.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Regal Beloit Corp:

* REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE NICOTRA GEBHARDT S.P.A.

* REGAL BELOIT CORP - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY EUR 125 MILLION​

* REGAL BELOIT CORP - ‍SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION​

* REGAL BELOIT CORP - MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN 2018 EXCLUDING PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS AND CLOSING COSTS​

* REGAL BELOIT CORP - ‍BUSINESS OF INDUSTRIE CBI S.P.A. WAS NOT INCLUDED IN SCOPE OF THE CURRENT TRANSACTION​