2 个月前
BRIEF-Regal Entertainment unit enters into permitted secured refinancing, incremental joinder agreement
2017年6月8日 / 下午1点24分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Regal Entertainment unit enters into permitted secured refinancing, incremental joinder agreement

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Regal Entertainment Group:

* Regal Entertainment Group says on june 6, 2017, co's unit entered into permitted secured refinancing and incremental joinder agreement - sec filing

* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement further amends terms of that seventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated april 2, 2015

* Regal Entertainment Group - pursuant to agreement, unit consummated a permitted secured refinancing of existing term facility

* Regal Entertainment Group - pursuant to agreement, lenders advanced term loans in aggregate of about $953.7 million with final maturity date in april 2022

* Regal Entertainment Group -pursuant to agreement, unit exercised 'accordion' feature to increase aggregate amount of term loans thereunder by $150 million

* Regal Entertainment Group - entire $150.0 million under 2017 accordion was fully drawn on june 6, 2017 on same terms as refinanced term loans

* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement also amends amended senior credit facility by reducing interest rate on new term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2siTDOH) Further company coverage:

