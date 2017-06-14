FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
路透调查
深度分析
深度分析
2017年6月14日 / 晚上8点36分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing

* Regency Centers Corp - amendment to extend final maturity date of forward sale agreement from june 23, 2017 to December 27, 2017

* Regency Centers - company may, in certain circumstances, elect cash settlement for all or portion of its obligations under forward sale agreement

* Regency Centers Corp - upon any physical settlement of agreement, co will issue and deliver to forward purchaser shares of company's common stock

* Regency Centers - to issue, deliver shares in exchange for cash proceeds/share, before underwriting discount, offering expenses, of $75.25 per share Source text - bit.ly/2s2gME7 Further company coverage:

