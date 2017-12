BRIEF-Regeneron And Decibel Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON AND DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER AND DEVELOP THERAPEUTICS FOR HEARING LOSS AND TINNITUS

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - WILL PROVIDE DECIBEL WITH BROAD ACCESS TO ITS PROPRIETARY SUITE OF TECHNOLOGIES​

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍WILL ALSO DIRECTLY PARTICIPATE IN AND PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR DECIBEL‘S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS​

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍DECIBEL RETAINS WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ANY PRODUCTS DISCOVERED IN COLLABORATION​

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍DECIBEL WILL PAY REGENERON TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES​