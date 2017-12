BRIEF-Regeneron And Isa Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Immuno-Oncology Collaboration

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON AND ISA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY COLLABORATION

* ‍REGENERON AND ISA WILL SHARE CLINICAL TRIAL COSTS AND EXCHANGE PRODUCT SUPPLY​

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS- CO AND ISA WILL JOINTLY FUND AND CONDUCT CLINICAL TRIALS OF COMBINATION TREATMENT IN CERVICAL CANCER AND HEAD-AND-NECK CANCER

* SAYS FURTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -‍IN ADDITION, CO WILL PROVIDE UPFRONT PAYMENT, EQUITY INVESTMENT IN EXCHANGE FOR OPTION TO EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE FOR ISA101​

* SAYS ANNOUNCED A CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE ISA101, AN IMMUNOTHERAPY TARGETING HPV16-INDUCED CANCER