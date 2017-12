BRIEF-Regeneron And Sanofi Announce Positive Topline Pivotal Results For Pd-1 Antibody Cemiplimab In Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON AND SANOFI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE PIVOTAL RESULTS FOR PD-1 ANTIBODY CEMIPLIMAB IN ADVANCED CUTANEOUS SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS SAFETY PROFILE IN STUDY WAS GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH APPROVED ANTI-PD-1 AGENTS.

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS SUBMISSION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ALSO EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 OF 2018

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍SUBMISSION TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION , WHICH HAS BEEN INITIATED AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 OF 2018​