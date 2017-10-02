FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ‍announces new collaborations with HHS to develop antibodies against ebola, influenza, multiple other emerging pathogens​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 中午11点40分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ‍announces new collaborations with HHS to develop antibodies against ebola, influenza, multiple other emerging pathogens​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announces new collaborations with hhs to develop antibodies against ebola, influenza, multiple other emerging pathogens​

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - ‍first selected program will receive initial funding of more than $18 million for early-stage antibody discovery, development and manufacturing

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - ‍under separate ebola agreement, hhs will provide about $40 million in initial committed funding for continued development of regn3470-3471-3479​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below