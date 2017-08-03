BRIEF-Regeneron says expects that Dupixent will have broad market access in the United States by the end of the year

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron CEO says U.S. Eylea sales have grown steadily since launch, without any price increases. Growth has been driven by new patients & new indications

* Regeneron CEO says expects to report heart data on cholesterol drug Praluent in early 2018

* Regeneron says expects top-line data from pivotal phase 3 study testing Dupixent for use in asthma later this year

* Regeneron says data indicates that unlike many other biologics that target the immune system, Dupixent does not appear to be an immuno-suppressant

* Regeneron says that in contrast to some recent disappointing results elsewhere, recent developments with co's PD-1 antibody have been positive

* Regeneron says Eylea continues to be market leader in all approved indications in the U.S.

* Regeneron says expects that Dupixent will have broad market access in the United States by the end of the year

* Regeneron says net global Kevzara sales were $1 million in the second quarter

* Regeneron says continue to be disappointed with Praluent sales, but encouraged by discussions with payers

* Regeneron says Eylea sales have grown due to a growth in the market, as the U.S. population ages; Eylea growth also partly helped by market share gains