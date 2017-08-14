BRIEF-Regeneron's drug for respiratory virus fails late-stage study

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron to discontinue development of suptavumab for respiratory syncytial virus

* Regeneron - ‍Phase 3 study evaluating suptavumab (REGN2222), an antibody to respiratory syncytial virus did not meet its primary endpoint​

* Regeneron - ‍Adverse events were generally balanced between suptavumab and placebo in phase 3 study evaluating suptavumab (REGN2222)​

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Suptavumab did show signs of efficacy in a subgroup of patients​