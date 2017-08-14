BRIEF-Regeneron's drug for respiratory virus fails late-stage study

1 分钟阅读
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron to discontinue development of suptavumab for respiratory syncytial virus
* Regeneron - Phase 3 study evaluating suptavumab (REGN2222), an antibody to respiratory syncytial virus did not meet its primary endpoint
* Regeneron - Adverse events were generally balanced between suptavumab and placebo in phase 3 study evaluating suptavumab (REGN2222)
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Suptavumab did show signs of efficacy in a subgroup of patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: