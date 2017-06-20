FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
#公司新闻(英文)
BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Regional Management Corp-

* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility

* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility initial committed line of $125 million; expandable to $150 million

* Regional Management Corp says senior revolver commitment increased to $638 million and maturity extended to june 2020

* Regional Management Corp - senior revolver commitment increased to $638 million and maturity extended to june 2020

* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility has an initial term of 18 months, to be followed by a 12-month amortization period

* Regional Management Corp - upper limit of accordion feature under senior revolver increased to $700 million from its previous amount of $650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

