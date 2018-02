Feb 8 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp:

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP. DIRECTOR DAVID J. COOPER SR. TO RETIRE

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - DAVID COOPER SR. WILL RETIRE FROM COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: