BRIEF-Regions Financial Corp Says On Track To Meet Long-Term Financial Targets‍​

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp:

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP SAYS ON TRACK TO MEET LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS‍​- SEC FILING

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED ROATCE OF 14-16 PCT‍​

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME (NON-FTE) GROWTH OF 3% - 5%

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - 2018 AVERAGE LOANS SEEN TO GROW IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS, EXCLUDING IMPACTS‍​

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFFS OF 35-50 BPS

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING LEVERAGE OF APPROXIMATELY 3% - 5%

* REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP - 2018 AVERAGE DEPOSITS SEEN TO GROW IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED AND WEALTH INSTITUTIONAL SERVICES DEPOSITS