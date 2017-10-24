FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Regions reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.25
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 上午10点30分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Regions reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.25

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp:

* Regions reports third quarter 2017 earnings from continuing operations of $296 million and earnings per share of $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.44 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Qtrly ‍average loans and leases totaled $79.6 billion, decrease of less than 1 percent from q2

* Qtrly net interest income and other financing income on FTE basis $921​ million versus $856 million last year

* Quarter-end fully phased-in pro-forma non-GAAP basel III common equity tier 1 ratio 11.2 percent versus 11.4 percent at q2-end

* Qtrly ‍net interest margin increased 30 basis points​

* Quarter-end tier 1 capital ratio 12.1 percent versus 12.3 percent at q2-end

* Net charge-offs totaled $76 million during q3 compared to $68 million in previous quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below