Feb 1 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* REGIS REPORTS IMPROVED SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 REVENUE FELL 2.1 PERCENT TO $308.5 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.83

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-STORE SALES COMPS DOWN 0.7 PERCENT