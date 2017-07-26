FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天内
BRIEF-Registration filed for spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上9点09分 / 10 天内

BRIEF-Registration filed for spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc

* Form 10 registration statement filed for the planned spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business

* La Quinta Holdings Inc - ‍as a stand-alone co, post-spin La Quinta's total adjusted EBITDA for FY 2017 estimated to be between $110 million and $115 million​

* La Quinta Holdings-as part of spin transaction, expected new La Quinta to enter amended,restated franchise, management agreements with Corepoint Lodging

* La Quinta Holdings - agreements expected to provide that Corepoint Lodging will pay new La Quinta a management fee of 5.0 percent of gross hotel revenues

* La Quinta Holdings-beginning Q4 2016, continuing through 2017,co expects to invest over $180 million in 50 hotels that will be part of Corepoint's portfolio

* La Quinta Holdings-La Quinta's franchise and management businesses to continue to operate within current co entity, to maintain NYSE ticker symbol LQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below