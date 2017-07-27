BRIEF-Reinsurance Group Of America Q2 earnings per share $3.54

July 27 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group Of America Inc :

* Reinsurance Group Of America reports second-quarter results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.95

* Q2 earnings per share $3.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reinsurance group of america inc - board of directors increased quarterly dividend 22 percent, to $0.50 from $0.41

* Reinsurance group of america inc qtrly consolidated net premiums totaled $2.5 billion, up 6 percent from last year's q2