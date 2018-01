Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ladder Capital Corp:

* RELATED FUND MANAGEMENT SAYS PROPOSED TO ACQUIRE LADDER CAPITAL CORP AFTER CLOSE OF MARKET ON JAN 12 - SEC FILING

* RELATED FUND MANAGEMENT SAYS ON JAN 15, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF LADDER CAPITAL STATING PROPOSAL TO BUY FOR $15 PER SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2myr3no) Further company coverage: