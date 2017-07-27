FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点21分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.40

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

* Reliance steel & aluminum co. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 sales $2.48 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.45 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reliance steel & aluminum co - company estimates tons sold will be down 3% to 5% in q3 of 2017 compared to q2 of 2017

* Reliance steel & aluminum co - company expects its average selling price will be flat to up 3% compared to q2 of 2017

* Reliance steel & aluminum co - currently expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.15 to $1.25 for q3 of 2017

* Reliance steel & aluminum co says "current pricing levels are higher than both q1 of 2017 and q2 of 2016, which positively contributed to our earnings"

* Says mill prices were pressured in q2 2017, especially for carbon and stainless steel products

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Automotive demand remains solid; aerospace demand remains strong

* Non-Residential construction demand, including infrastructure, continues to experience steady growth

* Heavy industry demand remains relatively steady, though still at low levels

* Says energy (oil and gas) demand continues to improve for products reliance sells into this end market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

