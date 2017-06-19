FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum updates guidance for the Q217
2017年6月19日 / 晚上8点29分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum updates guidance for the Q217

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co announces updated guidance for the second quarter of 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Currently expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.30 to $1.40 for Q2 of 2017

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says increased uncertainty in regard to metals pricing has placed downward pressure on company's gross profit margin

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says continues to believe that it can sustain a reported LIFO gross profit margin within range of 27% to 29%

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says due to challenging market conditions, momentum experienced for demand, pricing trends in Q1 did not accelerate as expected into Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

