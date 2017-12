Dec 12 (Reuters) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc:

* RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES $7,500,000 BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT CO-LED BY CANACCORD GENUITY AND GRAVITAS SECURITIES

* RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES - THE BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING IS OF UP TO 6.7 MILLION UNITS AT $1.12/UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $7.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: