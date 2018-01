Jan 9 (Reuters) - Relm Wireless Corp:

* RELM WIRELESS CORP - ON JAN 8, 2018, CO, UNIT AND SILICON VALLEY BANK, AS LENDER, AMENDED THEIR LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 23, 2008

* RELM WIRELESS - ‍EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 27, SEVENTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO DEC 26, 2018 - SEC FILING​