FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $12.75
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 晚上10点32分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $12.75

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd

* Renaissancere reports net loss of $504.8 million for the third quarter of 2017, or a loss of $12.75 per diluted common share; quarterly operating loss of $546.9 million or a loss of $13.81 per diluted common share

* Q3 operating loss per share $13.81

* Q3 loss per share $12.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $-12.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - ‍net negative impact from hurricanes, Mexico earthquake and losses associated with loss contracts of $615.1 million in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below