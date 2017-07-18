FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 天内
BRIEF-Renasant Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.57
2017年7月18日 / 晚上9点22分 / 18 天内

BRIEF-Renasant Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.57

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Renasant Corp

* Renasant Corporation announces record earnings for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renasant Corp says at June 30, 2017, tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.68 pct, common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.65 pct

* Says net interest income was $79.6 million for Q2 of 2017, as compared to $74.0 million for Q1 of 2017 and $77.2 million for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

