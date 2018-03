March 2 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:

* COMPANY IS CONTINUING ITS SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CFO

* ‍ ZHOU WILL STEP DOWN AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DURING PERIOD HE SERVES AS INTERIM CFO AND REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF BOARD​

* CINDY CHEN WHO WAS SUPPOSED TO JOIN CO TO SUCCEED MA WITHDREW HER ACCEPTANCE OF ROLE FOR HEALTH REASON​