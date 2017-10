Oct 16 (Reuters) - ReneSola Ltd:

* RENESOLA LTD - ‍DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (DG) SOLAR PROJECTS IN CHINA GENERATED APPROXIMATELY 29 MILLION KILOWATT HOURS OF ELECTRICITY IN Q3 OF 2017​

* RENESOLA LTD - ‍“COMPANY CONTINUES TO BELIEVE CHINA ROOFTOP SOLAR MARKET IS A LUCRATIVE OPPORTUNITY​”

* RENESOLA LTD - ‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES TO OWN 150-200 MW OF CHINA'S ROOFTOP PROJECTS BY END OF 2017​