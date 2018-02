Feb 23 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:

* RENESOLA ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

* RENESOLA LTD - MAGGIE MA WILL RESIGN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 28, 2018

* RENESOLA LTD - CINDY CHEN WILL BE APPOINTED TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)