2017年6月15日 / 中午12点21分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-ReneSola qtrly loss per share $0.12

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - ReneSola Ltd:

* ReneSola announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $900 million to $1.0 billion

* Q1 revenue fell 32.5 percent to $156.6 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $180 million to $200 million

* ReneSola Ltd qtrly gross margin was 1.1%, compared to 2.1% in q4 2016 and 17.1% in q1 2016

* Says for Q2 of 2017, expects downstream project sales to increase when compared to Q1 of 2017

* ReneSola Ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.12

* ReneSola - ‍currently has over 270 mw project pipelines under construction, plans to construct over an aggregate of 550 mw of projects in year of 2017​

* ReneSola Ltd - ‍during construction phase, projects will be financed by construction loans, as well as installment payments from buyers​

* ReneSola Ltd - qtrly loss per ADS $1.16

* ReneSola Ltd - ‍during Q1, total external module shipments were 266.8 mw, down 19.3% from Q4 2016​

* ReneSola Ltd qtrly ‍total wafer shipments were 259.2 mw, down 15.3% from Q4 2016 and down 26.2% from Q1 2016​

* ReneSola Ltd - "ReneSola remains optimistic about growth prospects in led business"​

* ReneSola Ltd - ‍for Q2 2017 expects external wafer shipments in range of 220mw to 240mw and external module shipments in range of 230mw to 250mw​

* ReneSola - has over 270 mw project pipelines under construction, plans to construct over an aggregate of 550 mw of projects in year of 2017

* ReneSola Ltd - during construction phase, projects pipelines will be financed by construction loans, as well as installment payments from buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

