BRIEF-Rent-A-Center - ‍Acceptance Now same store sales for Sept up 8.1%​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍acceptance now same store sales for september 2017 up 8.1%​

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍Core U.S. same store sales for September 2017 down 4.2​%

* Rent-A-Center - assessing strategies aimed at improving Acceptance Now business model, including enhanced value proposition expected to increase ownership

* Rent-A-Center - ‍as a result of impact of recent hurricanes, co instituted a change to same store sales store selection in its reporting

* Rent-A-Center - co will exclude geographically impacted regions from recent hurricanes in its same store sales store selection reporting for 18 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: