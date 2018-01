Jan 2 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* RENT-A-CENTER ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

* RENT-A-CENTER INC - ‍MITCH FADEL APPOINTED CEO SUCCEEDING MARK SPEESE​

* RENT-A-CENTER INC - ‍FADEL WILL CONTINUE ROLE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD​

* RENT-A-CENTER INC - COMPANY ALSO REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS