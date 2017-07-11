FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says ‍Vintage Capital Management made unsolicited proposal to buy 100 pct of stock of co for $15/shr​
2017年7月11日 / 上午11点29分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says ‍Vintage Capital Management made unsolicited proposal to buy 100 pct of stock of co for $15/shr​

July 11 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center - ‍Vintage Capital Management made unsolicited proposal to buy 100 pct of stock of co in a go-private transaction for $15.00 per share​

* Rent-A-Center says ‍on July 5, following review by board, with assistance of its financial and legal advisors, company formally rejected Vintage's proposal​

* Says ‍"board determined that Vintage's proposal significantly undervalues company​" - sec filing

* Rent-A-Center - board determined​ ‍strategic plan being implemented positions co to deliver "greater value to its stockholders" than Vintage's proposal Source text - bit.ly/2sLhsLL Further company coverage:

