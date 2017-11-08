FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center sends letter to Vintage Capital Management
2017年11月8日 / 下午4点36分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center sends letter to Vintage Capital Management

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center says board of co sent letter to Vintage Capital Management Llc‍​ responding to Vintage’s nonbinding proposal to buy co - SEC filing

* Says board appreciates Vintage’s interest in the company and “looks forward to additional dialogue”‍​

* Says “we do not believe it is in the best interests of our stockholders to enter into an exclusivity agreement with Vintage at this time”

* Says JPMorgan is acting as the company’s financial advisor throughout process of dialogue with Vintage Capital‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zmrJ7L) Further company coverage:

