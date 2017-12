BRIEF-Rentech Files Voluntary Petition For Relief Under Chapter 11

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Rentech Inc:

* RENTECH FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR RELIEF UNDER CHAPTER 11

* RENTECH - ‍PURPOSE OF FILING IS TO SEEK TO SELL ASSETS OF CO‘S FULGHUM FIBRES, NEW ENGLAND WOOD PELLET UNITS,FACILITATE ORDERLY WIND-DOWN OF CO

* RENTECH - ‍CHAPTER 11 FILING BY CO, UNIT IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT ORDINARY COURSE OPERATIONS OF FULGHUM FIBRES OR NEW ENGLAND WOOD PELLET BUSINESSES​

* RENTECH-UNITS CONDUCTING FULGHUM FIBRES BUSINESS IN U.S. ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF SCOTT DAVIS CHIP CO FOR SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS