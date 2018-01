Jan 16 (Reuters) - Replicel Life Sciences Inc:

* REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES LANDS COMMITMENT FOR KEY INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP

* REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES SAYS DEAL REFLECTED IN TERM SHEET INVOLVES UP-FRONT INVESTMENT OF $6.5 MILLION

* REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES - SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET WITH YOFOTO (CHINA) HEALTH INDUSTRY TO FORM A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP IN GREATER CHINA