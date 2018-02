BRIEF-Repligen Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.27

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Repligen Corp:

* REPLIGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68 TO $0.72

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 TO $0.35

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 63 PERCENT TO $41.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $180 MILLION TO $186 MILLION

* ‍INCOME TAX FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS IMPACTED BY A $9.6 MILLION BENEFIT DUE TO TAX REFORM LEGISLATION​

* ‍GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE 55.5%-56.5% ON A GAAP BASIS, ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE 56%-57% IN 2018​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $41.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $184.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S