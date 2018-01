Jan 24 (Reuters) - Republic Bancorp Inc:

* REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. INCREASES ITS COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDENDS FOR THE 19TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

* REPUBLIC BANCORP INC - ‍ANNOUNCED 10% INCREASE IN COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS​

* REPUBLIC BANCORP - ‍QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.242 PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK &$0.22 PER SHARE ON CLASS B COMMON STOCK WILL BE PAYABLE APRIL 20​