Jan 26 (Reuters) - Republic Bancorp Inc:

* REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. REPORTS AN 11% INCREASE TO FOURTH QUARTER PRE-TAX EARNINGS

* REPUBLIC BANCORP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.23

* REPUBLIC BANCORP INC - ‍QTRLY CORE BANK NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $6.3 MILLION, OR 17%, OVER Q4 OF 2016​

* REPUBLIC BANCORP INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.53