Oct 20 (Reuters) - Republic Bancorp Inc:

* Republic Bancorp Inc reports 9% year-over-year increase in third quarter net income

* Republic Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income $48.3 million versus $39.4 million

* Republic Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per class A common stock $0.51​