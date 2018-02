Feb 8 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc:

* REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS; COMPANY PROVIDES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.61 PER SHARE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98‍​

* ‍QTRLY REVENUES $2,560 MILLION VERSUS. $2,379.1 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO BE $1,090 MILLION TO $1,115 MILLION, UP 18 PERCENT​

* ‍EXPECTS ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.05 TO $3.10 FOR FY

* ‍EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN REVENUE OF 4.0 TO 4.5 PERCENT FOR FY​