March 7 (Reuters) - Reshape Lifesciences Inc:

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH ACADEMY MEDICAL TO PROVIDE RESHAPE BALLOON AND RESHAPE VBLOC TO DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE FACILITIES

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES - ‍ THROUGH DEAL, RESHAPE BALLOON & RESHAPE VBLOC ARE APPROVED PRODUCTS FOR SALE INTO DOD MEDICAL FACILITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: