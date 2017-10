BRIEF-Resonant signs securities purchase agreement to raise up to $9.3 mln in gross proceeds

Sept 26 (Reuters) - National Holdings Corp

* Resonant Inc announces signing of securities purchase agreement to raise up to $9.3 million in gross proceeds

* Resonant - Agreement with various institutional, individual investors to raise about $9.3 million in private placement of units at per-unit price of $4.70​

* Resonant Inc - ‍Anticipates using net proceeds from fund raising to continue its product development efforts and business development activities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: