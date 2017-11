Nov 1 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Corp

* Resource capital corp. Reports results for three and nine months ended september 30, 2017

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 non-gaap core loss per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Resource capital corp qtrly total revenues $10.3 million versus $14.3 million ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: