BRIEF-Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for up to $4 mln

* Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for up to $4 million

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Proceeds from sale of FT shares will be used to fund work on co's properties as qualifying Canadian exploration expenses

* Resource Capital Gold Corp- Private placement comprised of 2.9 million common shares of company at an issue price of $0.175 per common share

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Non-brokered private placement also comprised of 17.5 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.20 per flow-through share