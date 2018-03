March 7 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Corp:

* RESOURCE CAPITAL CORP REPORTS RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP CORE LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* ‍BOOK VALUE OF $14.46 PER COMMON SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AS COMPARED TO $14.91 PER COMMON SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* QTRLY ‍GAAP NET LOSS ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHARES OF $0.39 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $11.1 MILLION VERSUS $18.3 MILLION