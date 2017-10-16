FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility
2017年10月16日 / 晚上7点17分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Says on Oct 13, Co’s units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014​

* Says maturity date of ‍credit facility under credit agreement dated Oct 27, 2014 was extended from Dec 12, 2019 to Oct 13, 2022 - SEC Filing ​

* Says extension was through existing revolving credit commitments termination, entry to amendment no. 3 to credit agreement​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zv9BpA) Further company coverage:

