Aug 9 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc -

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of second lien senior secured notes offering

* Issuers priced previously announced offering of 5% second lien 2025 senior notes at 100% of their face value

* Issuers upsized offering of 2025 senior secured notes to $1.3 billion from $1 billion