Oct 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces intention to redeem all class A preferred shares and to repurchase 5.0 million class B exchangeable limited partnership units

* Restaurant Brands - ‍intends to redeem all 68.5 million issued, outstanding class a 9.00 percent cumulative compounding perpetual voting preferred shares​