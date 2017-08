Aug 8 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of second lien senior secured notes offering

* Issuers launched offering of $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of second lien senior secured notes due 2025​

* To use proceeds from offering to redeem portion of issuers' outstanding 6.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2022​