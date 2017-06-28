BRIEF-Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from DSMB

1 分钟阅读
June 28 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp
* Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from data safety monitoring board for phase 3 study of apabetalone
* Says dsmb reviewed available study data and noted that no safety or efficacy concerns were identified
* Resverlogix corp - recommendation confirms that apabetalone continues to be safe and well-tolerated
* Says will conduct additional periodic reviews
* Says resverlogix, clinical steering committee, and all investigators remain blinded to trial data
* Resverlogix corp - remain on track for full enrollment by fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: